Denver PD partnering with businesses to provide safe spaces to LGBTQ community

Photo: Facebook/Denver PD

Denver Police announced their Safe Place program Saturday morning which will provide safe spaces to members of the LGBTQ community in the city.

These safe businesses will provide havens for anyone, but especially members of the LGBTQ community who feel harassed, threatened or attacked.

Business who participate will receive training on how to help someone in need and also get a sticker identifying the business as a safe space (pictured above).

District 6 Lieutenant Michael Wyatt has also been appointed the department's LGBTQ Liaison.

