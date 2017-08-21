DENVER - Being one of the best isn’t good enough. This year, the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado has set an ambitious – but achievable – goal of being the No. 1 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in all of the United States.

Typically ranked among the top five Walks around the nation, the Denver Walk annually draws in excess of 10,000 people – Alzheimer’s caregivers, persons with the disease, family members and supporters – for the two-mile walk around Denver City Park.

This year, what will be different for the 28th annual Denver Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, Sept. 16, will be a record-high goal of $1.5 million.

“Alzheimer’s disease affects too many people to be ignored,” said Gene Sobczak, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado. “We have 69,000 Coloradans living with the disease, and roughly a quarter of a million more volunteer caregivers – family and friends. Until we can find a cure, we must focus our energy and resources on caring for those who are dealing with this devastating disease.”

The Denver Walk is one in a network of 11 Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado Walks across the state that serve as the Association’s primary source of funds to provide education, care and support for persons with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers – all at no charge. The Alzheimer’s Association is also the largest non-governmental source of funds for research to address the deadliest disease without a prevention, treatment or cure.

The funds also support the Association’s free 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900), a resource which provides access to all Alzheimer’s Association services in more than 200 languages.

“As an organization, we are proud to be sponsors of the Denver Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” said Douglas Mantelli, senior vice president for Sales Development at Jackson National Life Distributors LLC, sponsor of the largest corporate fundraising team supporting the Denver Walk. “This disease is devastating to every family it touches, and our associates really rally around this important cause. Until there is a cure, we are committed to walking every year and raising funds to find an end to Alzheimer’s.”

The 2017 Denver Walk to End Alzheimer’s will again be held at Denver City Park. Registration opens at 7 a.m. and the Walk begins at 9 a.m.

Following are some key national Alzheimer’s disease facts:

• Alzheimer’s is the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death.

• More than 5.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, with more than 14 million expected to have the disease in 2050.

• Nearly $1 of every $5 in Medicare funds is spent on people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. By 2050 that is projected to be $1 of every $3.

Colorado Alzheimer’s facts:

• 69,000 Coloradans are living with Alzheimer’s today.

• Alzheimer’s rates are projected to jump 33 percent to 92,000 by 2025.

• An estimated 244,000 volunteer Colorado caregivers provided 277 million hours of unpaid care in 2016.

For more information, call the 24/7 Alzheimer’s Helpline at 800-272-3900. To register, volunteer or make a donation to the Denver Walk to End Alzheimer’s, click here: http://www.alz.org/walk

