Families learn to save lives in under 10 minutes at UC Health

On Saturday, families in Loveland were taught how to save a life in under 10 minutes.

It's a type of training that's always useful and is made even more timely in the wake of last weekend's tragedy in Las Vegas.

UC Health EMS ran the training, using things most of us already have on us on a daily basis and turning them into tools to survive an emergency.

The training was quick for a reason.

"We're trying to get as many people as we possibly can," said Braden Applegate, the deputy chief for operations for UCHealth EMS.

Applegate taught people how their quick actions can save lives during emergencies like a shooting or car crash.

"I went through this building and found a bunch of items," he said, taking things you may have on you now like shoelaces, belts and pants and turning them into makeshift tourniquets.

He felt particularly compelled to do this training after the attack in Las Vegas.

"In a large-scale disaster, it's a community response," Applegate said. "We need everybody's help."

While an emergency can unfold quickly, so can saving a life. Everett was given 15 seconds to tie a tourniquet Saturday. He said the training is well worth it.

"Just plan on it happening and if it happens and you are not prepared it might make a difference of life or death," he said.

Applegate made sure he taught what to do and what not to do.

"Don't pack anything in someone's chest wall - put your hand over it or tape it," he said.

He hoped the families will never have to use this but will be ready if that day does come. UCHealth EMS said they are planning to take this training on the road to Fort Collins and college campuses.

