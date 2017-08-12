Farmers hit hard by recent hail storm

A hail storm Thursday didn't just hit roofs and houses. It hit farmers. And it hit them pretty hard. Entire fields of crops were destroyed, leaving many with nothing to pick and sell for the rest of the year.

It wasn't just crops. Power lines and entire buildings were beaten down.

Paulie Zimbleman was one farmer hit by the storm. She lost 180 acres of sunflowers, corn, and alfalfa.

"It means pretty much no income," Zimbelman said. "Without a crop, you have no income...it was devastating."

The Weld County Office of Emergency Management said they weren't responding to damage. So now it's up to the insurance company to cover the loss.

"It just kind of makes you sick. But then you have to be thankful that nobody was hurt," Zimbleman said. "You just kind of have to go on, you know, and pick up the pieces and go on."

One of Zimbleman's windows was smashed in. And her garden was pummeled. She also told us her neighbor's evergreen trees were stripped of their leaves.

"If they see a bad storm goes over, they'll say 'Oh it was just a rural area'. Well there is a lot of damage done in rural areas," Zimbleman said. "There's a lot of damage and it's people's livelihood."

Zimbleman said she won't be able to plant new crops until April.

