First residents move into tiny home village

Denver's tiny home village for the homeless saw its first residents move in Friday afternoon to the new community in the River North neighborhood.

The alternative housing project has been in the works since late last year. Homeless advocates first applied for a temporary zoning use permit in March from the Denver Community Planning and Development Department.

After a site plan review, building permits and inspections, the 11 shelters were ready for residents. Eleven tiny homes at 38th and Walnut Streets create the "Beloved Community Village".

There is a kitchen space, a shower house, community gardens and restrooms for up to 22 people.

The RiNo lot, provided by the Urban Land Conservancy, is not a permanent spot. The village will only stay at the location for six months; Denver's temporary housing permit is for 180 days.

The Interfaith Alliance told 9NEWS there are options for future sites and the homes were built to travel. Everything can be packed up on the back of flatbed trucks and moved.

Along with the Interfaith Alliance, there are nearly two dozen organizations partnering together for the project.

Up to 22 people can live in the village but only the first six were chosen by the partnering organizations. They were chosen based on need and difficulty they have with staying in shelters. For example, couples are not allowed to board together and people with pets cannot bring them into shelters.

Once the first six founding residents were picked, they formed a Village Council and interviewed for the rest of the available openings in the tiny homes. Currently, there are 14 people set to live in the village.

Residents say they will meet weekly to divide up chores like bathroom clean up.

The resident's tentative plan is to host a July 29 party to show off their new village.

