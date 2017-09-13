Gabrielle Union, Lisa Ling, And Angela Rye Inspire NC A&T Students

From left to right: Angela Rye, Gabrielle Union and Lisa Ling (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Some influential women made a stop in the Triad Tuesday to talk about women's issues.

Actress Gabrielle Union, News Correspondent Lisa Ling and Political Strategist Angela Rye all spoke in a panel discussion at North Carolina A&T State University.

It was inspiring for students who came to see them said, Gabrielle Cooke, “Just seeing people react especially to Gabrielle Union. When you have people like her with that kind of platform just address real candid and real issues. It really just grounds people and makes them realize that even for celebrities, they get lost in their own way.”

Another student, Saunicia Wallace-Williams said, “I especially enjoyed the part of having Lisa Ling cause I am an aspiring journalist. And I have followed her works for many years and to be able to hear her and hear her struggles and the beauty of her progression through her journalism was something really riveting and very powerful for me.”

"Not having malicious intent can still have malicious impact" @angela_rye says after @lisaling explained why she stood up for herself. — Taheshah Moise (@Taheshah) September 12, 2017

The panel included talks about self-worth, gender issues, and sexual assault among other topics.

Earlier this year, A&T welcomed Facebook founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg as part of the Chancellor's Town Hall event.

