Goats brought back to Bear Creek Park to deal with the weeds

Goats doing their thing. (Photo: Barb Saenger)

KUSA - The goats have returned to Bear Creek Park - about 400 of them!

They're eating weeds in the El Paso County Park after taking over about an acre of land. They'll live there for about a week.

The co-owner of Green Goats LLC. said the goats have a pretty selective diet, preferring to eat weeds, trees and brush - but will go for grass if that's all that's left.

So, the goats are herded to different areas to target the spots where there are more weeds.

"If we can put them here with time management in a small targeted area and then we'll leave them there until they've had their impact on the weeds," the owner said. "And then we'll move them before they impact any of the other desired plants."

After spending time eating weeds in southern Colorado, the goats will do similar work along the Front Range.

