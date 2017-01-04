Help your neighbors and form a Red Shovel Brigade

KUSA - It’s snowing. Even worse, it’s sticking. You’re ready to go out there with your shovel, your snow-blower and your scraper.

You’re a Coloradan. You’ve got this.

But take a moment and look around. We all know people in our neighborhoods that could use a little extra help. This is your opportunity to do something great today. Take a few extra minutes and lend a hand with their driveway or sidewalk. Even better, get a couple of your neighbors together and team-up.



It’s not a new concept, but it’s a classic. At 9NEWS we’re calling it the Red Shovel Brigade. We want to hear about how neighbors are helping each other. If you’ve got a great story, a great photo or a great video from your neighborhood share it with us using the form below:

If you want to form a Red Shovel Brigade, send us your information and we’ll drop some great 9NEWS Red Shovel Brigade stickers in the mail for you – they go great on snow shovels and snowblowers.

Be safe. Stay warm. Be a good neighbor.

