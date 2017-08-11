How to change your Facebook profile picture to help 'Clear the Shelters'

A Facebook frame highlights the "Clear the Shelters" intiative, in partnership with local shelters and NBC.

Are you looking to adopt a pet? Are you interested in helping animals find forever homes? On August 19, we're aiming to Clear the Shelters.

NBC and Telemundo TV stations across the country are hosting a pet adoption drive. Hundreds of rescues and shelters are participating.

You can help, even if you're not looking to adopt. Many shelters are offering deals or special events on August 19, and it may be the push needed to get prospective pet owners matched with loving animals.

One way to get the word out is by using Facebook. Like, comment and share our Facebook posts about Clear the Shelters. You can also show your support by updating your Facebook profile picture with a frame that we've built.

How to use the "Clear the Shelters" Facebook frame:

On your phone

On your profile, tap the word "Edit" on your profile picture.

Tap "Select Profile Picture."

Select a photo to be your profile pic. It can be the same one you are already using.

To use the Clear the Shelters frame on Facebook, select a profile picture, and click "Add Frame."

Tap "Add Frame," and search for "Clear the Shelters." You should see "2017 Clear the Shelters" in the list of options.

Select the frame and tap "Use" in the upper right corner.

Tell your friends about Clear the Shelters!

On a computer

Click here to get to Facebook profile picture options: https://www.facebook.com/profilepicframes

Click "Select a Photo" in the middle of the page.

Pick a photo. It can be the same one you're using currently.

Search for "Clear the Shelters" in the field that says "Search for themes, owner names and more."

Pick the frame that says "2017 Clear the Shelters."

Resize your photo if needed.

You can select how long you want to use the frame. It defaults to one week.

Click "Use as Profile Picture."

Tell your friends about Clear the Shelters!

While changing your profile picture doesn't get pets adopted, it does help spread the word. This is called "passive giving." We hope you will join us in helping Clear the Shelters.

