KUSA 2:40 PM. MST January 05, 2017

9News offers viewers the opportunity to speak to an expert, whether it be an attorney, doctor, career coach or any other expert through our Line9.  Call 303-698-0999 to speak to an expert.  The following schedule gives the date and times of each call-in. 

Line9 Schedule:

January 4                   Law Line9                      4pm - 5:30pm             Topic:  Child Protection

January 5                  Blood Donation             4pm - 5:30pm

January 9                  Health Insurance          4pm - 5:30pm

January 10                Health Insurance         6:45am - 8am

January 10                Energy Help                 4pm - 5:30pm

January 11                Law Line9                     4pm - 5:30pm              Topic:  Bankruptcy

January 18               Law Line9                     4pm - 5:30pm               Topic:  Social Security/Disability

January 19               Money Line9                6:45am - 8am               Topic:  Organize your Finances

January 23               Senior Source             4pm - 5:30pm               Topic:  Mental Wellness

January 25               Law Line9                    4pm - 5:30pm               Topic:  General

 

 

 

(© 2017 KUSA)


