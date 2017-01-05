(Photo: Lynne Valencia)

9News offers viewers the opportunity to speak to an expert, whether it be an attorney, doctor, career coach or any other expert through our Line9. Call 303-698-0999 to speak to an expert. The following schedule gives the date and times of each call-in.

Line9 Schedule:

January 4 Law Line9 4pm - 5:30pm Topic: Child Protection

January 5 Blood Donation 4pm - 5:30pm

January 9 Health Insurance 4pm - 5:30pm

January 10 Health Insurance 6:45am - 8am

January 10 Energy Help 4pm - 5:30pm

January 11 Law Line9 4pm - 5:30pm Topic: Bankruptcy

January 18 Law Line9 4pm - 5:30pm Topic: Social Security/Disability

January 19 Money Line9 6:45am - 8am Topic: Organize your Finances

January 23 Senior Source 4pm - 5:30pm Topic: Mental Wellness

January 25 Law Line9 4pm - 5:30pm Topic: General

