9News offers viewers the opportunity to speak to an expert, whether it be an attorney, doctor, career coach or any other expert through our Line9. Call 303-698-0999 to speak to an expert. The following schedule gives the date and times of each call-in.
Line9 Schedule:
January 4 Law Line9 4pm - 5:30pm Topic: Child Protection
January 5 Blood Donation 4pm - 5:30pm
January 9 Health Insurance 4pm - 5:30pm
January 10 Health Insurance 6:45am - 8am
January 10 Energy Help 4pm - 5:30pm
January 11 Law Line9 4pm - 5:30pm Topic: Bankruptcy
January 18 Law Line9 4pm - 5:30pm Topic: Social Security/Disability
January 19 Money Line9 6:45am - 8am Topic: Organize your Finances
January 23 Senior Source 4pm - 5:30pm Topic: Mental Wellness
January 25 Law Line9 4pm - 5:30pm Topic: General
