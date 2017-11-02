'Me Too' movement recalls echoes of Marilyn Van Derbur-Atler's story

KUSA - DENVER- The “Me Too” movement has led to a series of revelations from women and men who have shared their stories of sexual harassment and assault.

Nearly 30 years ago, Marilyn Van Derbur-Atler told her story, which stunned our city and the nation.

The former Miss Colorado and Miss America was an incest survivor. She had repressed her memories for decades - memories shared by her oldest sister.

Since her story went public, Van Derbur has traveled around the country speaking to groups and working with survivors. She still hears from people every day. Watch her full interview with 9NEWS Kim Christiansen above.

For more information go to this link.

