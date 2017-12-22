Mom battling mysterious eye cancer gives birth to twins

Via Caring for Jessica and her family GoFundMe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Earlier this month, a Charlotte firefighter and his wife shared their story to raise awareness about a rare form of cancer. Now the family is celebrating the birth of their twins.

Jessica and Mark Boesmiller welcomed their twins -- a girl, Piper and a boy, Mason, on Thursday night.

"Mason and Piper are beautiful, just like mom. We've been getting to know them the last few hours and they are incredible. We are so blessed and happy they decided to show up a little early. Looking forward to a little shut eye here and there," wrote the family on Facebook.

According to the family's GoFundMe page, "Jessica will head back to Duke for MRI and CT scans and then they can start getting some more answers. The twins' placentas will be sent for pathology results today. BIG prayers that those are clear!!"

