Mother puts up billboard offering reward to find son's killers

On Sunday evening, Priscilla Dominguez drove to the place that is hardest for her to think about.

“Just pulling up I can feel my heart pounding,” she said.

Dominguez pulled red, white, and blue balloons and a bouquet of flowers from the passenger seat of her car. She put the decorations on a tree outside the Green Heart Marijuana Dispensary in Aurora.

This is the place where her son was killed 14 months ago.

“Some days I don’t even want to get out of bed and then other days I’m smiling laughing and thinking about him,” said Dominguez. “But today is just a very difficult day and it’s hard to be here.”

Travis Mason is a 24-year-old Marine Corps veteran, a father, and a husband. On June 18, 2016, he was working as a security guard at the Green Heart cannabis shop when he was shot three times by two unknown suspects.

“It’s heartbreaking, my grandkids lost their daddy, I lost my son,” said Dominguez.

Police still have no leads, so Dominguez is trying to find one.

With the help of Mile High Advertising, she’s putting up billboards displaying the $55,000 reward to catch the people who killed her son.

“People have to know, and I’m just hoping that somebody somewhere is gonna’ see and just come forward,” said Dominguez.

Mile High Advertising offered to put these billboards up for free. They told Dominguez there will be several out this week along major interstates around Denver.

