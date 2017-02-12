Red, white and blue signs backing refugees dot Denver neighborhood

(Photo: Anusha Roy, KUSA)

KUSA - A Denver neighborhood is showing signs of support for refugees, literally.

What started with a Facebook post turned into families buying 650 signs that say "Hate Has No Home Here."

The signs were handed out at a local restaurant with a message meant to be much larger than just the Park Hills neighborhood.



"We are a neighborhood of inclusion and love," Emily Pugliese said.

(Photo: Anusha Roy, KUSA)

Pugliese said at first she posted on the neighborhood's Facebook page asking if anyone wanted to buy the signs with the message written in six languages -- English, Urdu, Arabic, Korean, Hebrew and Spanish.



"I thought maybe I would get 50 people to go in with me and we could order a bunch of signs," Pugliese said. "We ordered 650 signs."



"It's important to figure out a way to engage this community that lives so close to where the refugee community is," Frank Anello said.

Anello was among the families who came to pick up their signs Sunday. He's also the executive director of Project Worthmore that works directly with refugees.

(Photo: Anusha Roy, KUSA)

Anello said thousands of families resettled in the area.

"It makes a stance for what those families believe in and then trickles down to their children," Anello said.



Organizers say this isn't intended to be a political statement. Using a GoFundMe page, they were able to raise money to order the signs and raised so much they had enough to donate to Project Worthmore and the ACLU.



"I think a lot of us, including myself, before now maybe weren't too involved maybe didn't always stand up and say the right thing," Pugliese said. "Now we really can't avoid it and can't pretend like it's not happening anymore."



People across the country are buying these signs. According to the Hate Has No Home Here website, it started in a Chicago neighborhood last November by families who wanted to celebrate their diversity.

A third grade student and kindergartner came up with the slogan.

