KUSA - A rally for peace is planned for Sunday afternoon in front of the Capitol steps in Denver.

Organizers say the rally is to "exercise our right to voice our concerns of the violence that currently plagues us and the pending threat of nuclear war."

Several speakers are slated to attend, including Rep. Leslie Herod -- a Democratic congresswoman who won a seat in the Colorado House of Representatives in 2016.

"Rallying and marching isn't enough," the event stated. "We must commit to lifestyle changes in order to break down the very system that oppresses us."

A rally on Aug. 13 brought several hundred people to the Colorado state capitol. That rally was a grassroots effort to protest the violence in Virginia that left one woman dead and injured several others.

Sunday's rally is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and last until 3 p.m. It's organized by Queen Phoenix, a local community acivist.

© 2017 KUSA-TV