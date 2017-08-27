Texas Cares - Donate

Texas needs you, donate today.

Even though we're in Colorado, we all know and more than likely care deeply about someone in Texas. If you can spare anything, please consider giving.

Even if we don't know anyone, the destruction and danger posed to the people there should be enough for anyone to care.

All TEGNA stations - not just 9NEWS - are raising money for the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

If you choose to give today, we just want to say thank you. And please keep Texas in your thoughts and prayers.

