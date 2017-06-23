Tiny home village for the homeless moving forward in Denver

New tiny homes under construction in Denver are almost complete. They'll be a new place for the city's homeless to stay.

Mayor Michael Hancock and other city leaders stopped by the tiny homes village at 38th Avenue and Walnut Street a few weeks ago.

Hancock heard from people who are getting ready to move into those tiny homes. One man says it feels like it's becoming a crime in Denver to be homeless - and that he hopes the mayor will do something to change that.

A spokesperson for the mayor says Hancock hopes to open up dialogues with homeless people and that the tiny home village is a step in that direction.

