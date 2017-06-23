KUSA
Tiny home village for the homeless moving forward in Denver

The mayor heard from people who are getting ready to move into these new homes.

June 23, 2017

New tiny homes under construction in Denver are almost complete. They'll be a new place for the city's homeless to stay.

Mayor Michael Hancock and other city leaders stopped by the tiny homes village at 38th Avenue and Walnut Street a few weeks ago. 

Hancock heard from people who are getting ready to move into those tiny homes. One man says it feels like it's becoming a crime in Denver to be homeless - and that he hopes the mayor will do something to change that.

A spokesperson for the mayor says Hancock hopes to open up dialogues with homeless people and that the tiny home village is a step in that direction.

