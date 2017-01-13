Natalie Poe and Mohamed Malki donate blood at Bonfils Blood Center on Sunday, June 12, 2016. (Photo: Bonfils Blood Center)

KUSA - There's an urgent need for blood donations in Colorado and across the country.

The supply is typically low this time of year due to the holidays and winter weather which make getting to donations centers tricky. In fact four blood drives were canceled last week due to the weather.

"It's really important to stay ahead of the need and so it's the blood on the shelf that helps a patient," said Liz Lambert with Bonfils Blood Center. "You cant ask people to donate after an emergency has happened. It needs to be ready to go at all times."

All blood types are welcome with type O-negative most urgently needed. O-negative is the universal blood type and can be given to patients of any blood type.

Bonfils also recently changed its policy regarding tattoos. The new policy will allow a person to donate without the one year waiting period if that tattoo was applied in a state-regulated, professional shop using sterile needles and single-use ink in Colorado or another state on the approved list.

Donors are encouraged to make appointments online at bonfils.org or by calling 303.363.2300. Walk-ins are also welcome.Bonfils has eight community donor centers and daily mobile blood drives across Colorado.

