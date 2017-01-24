Volunteer mentors teach today's youth lifelong skills

(Photo: Byron Reed, KUSA)

KUSA - Developing a sense of respect is something Vinnie White strongly believes in. It's a skill he learned while serving his country.

“I did 5 years in the Marine Corps,” White said. “There was a high level of respect that we had for all Marines, all people while in the Marine Corps.”

That respect is something he wanted to pass along to youths trying to make a positive impact in the community.

“To be able to pass on the knowledge that you have just by being an older person is an amazing experience,” White said.

That’s one reason why he decided to volunteer to become a mentor in the YMCA of Metro Denver’s Reach and Rise Mentoring program. This program matches trusted adults with at-risk youth.

The program is designed to improve skills like self-esteem, school performance and decision making. It's overseen by the Executive Director of the YMCA Aurora Branch Kimberly Armitage.

“These students are the borderline type of student that they could go down a bad path or this path,” Armitage explained.

Armitage says their program is unique. It sets specific goals to be met by the end of the 12-month mentoring period.

"We actually set goals between the family, the student and the mentor so we can actually progress the student to whatever it is the goals we need.”

They meet for about an hour a week with a goal of building a better future for youths who may not know their own full potential.

“They just need that extra little stability within their lives," Armitage said. "That’s what this program really provides for them."

White provides this stability to mentee Liam by teaching him life skills to build successful relationships. That kind of knowledge can go a long way with parents, knowledge Liam now uses at home.

“I know his mother appreciates sometimes not having to go back and forth with him," White said. "He’s more respectful at home and if that’s all is accomplished from our time together, that’s amazing,” White said.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Denver says they are still looking for volunteers to be mentors. Check the YMCA website for more information.

