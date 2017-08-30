You donated to the Red Cross. Here's what happens next

Volunteers get a briefing at the George Brown Convention Center that has been turned into a shelter run by the American Red Cross to house victims of the high water from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Erich Schlegel, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - All day Wednesday, 9NEWS is hosting a telethon aimed at raising money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

All of the money raised will go to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Fund.

If you’ve already given or are thinking about giving, you might want to know where, exactly, your money is going.

The Red Cross provided us with the following information, which we’re posting in full below. Here are some bullet points:

$2: Provides one snack

$2:50: Provides a comfort kit that includes deodorant, a toothbrush, toothpaste, facial tissues, a wash cloth, shampoo, liquid soap, lotion, a comb, a razor and shaving cream

$5: A blanket

$10: A hot meal and snacks

$20: A blanket, a meal, a snack and a comfort kit

$20: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

$50: A full day of food and shelter for one person

$50: The cost of giving a parent diapers, wipes and soy formula for an infant

$50: Covers the cost of supporting a family of three for one day

$100: Provides a crib for an infant who needs one

$200: A day of food and shelter for a family of four

$1,650: Covers the cost of deploying a Red Cross volunteer during an 11-day deployment

$5,000: The average cost of opening a shelter for one night

All day Wednesday, Aug. 30, call 1-866-367-3001 to donate to Harvey victims. You can also text "HARVEY" to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the Red Cross. Phone lines will be open until 7 p.m.

See the full list below:

Other ways to give:

Donate Blood

If you would like to donate blood to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, you can do so via Bonfils. Details here.

Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which accepts tax deductible donations for flood relief victims. The organization will accept checks, money orders, bank wire transfers, stock, corporate bonds and other marketable securities. For donation instructions, http://ghcf.org/

The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate money on its website or to text 90999 to donate $10. The organization is also asking for volunteers.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services is working to help provide food and clothing to victims seeking shelter. Donors can call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or go online.

United Way

United Way has announced a text donation: Text UWFLOOD to 41444 to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund.

Catholic Charities USA

The domestic relief agency of the U.S. Catholic Church, is accepting donations online and by phone. Text CCUSADISASTER to 71777 to make a donation.

CDP Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund: Center for Disaster Philanthropy

In response to the needs that will arise following this devastating storm, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy has established the CDP Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund that will focus on medium and long-term rebuilding needs. This money will go towards the long-term needs to be rebuilding homes, businesses, infrastructure, meeting the needs of young children, supporting mental health needs, and boosting damaged agricultural sectors.

Convoy of Hope

Donate to the Convoy of Hope here.

Give your time:

If you’re looking to volunteer your time to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey, here are a few organizations in need of volunteers.

American Red Cross

Sign up to volunteer for the American Red Cross here.

Salvation Army

Need of volunteers to help at shelters. Sign up here.

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD)

At this time, the situation is not conducive to volunteers entering the impacted zone, however the need for volunteers is inevitable. If you’d like to volunteer, please register with a National VOAD Member of your choice or fill out the form below and we’ll connect you to local responding organizations as the situation becomes safe for volunteers. Sign up here.

Help Pets:

SPCA

The SPCA is accepting donations to help pets impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Click here to learn how to donate.



Austin Pets Alive

The organization has been helping to transport pets out of local shelters and to safer areas. To learn how to donate money, click here.

It's important to make sure your donations are going to a reputable organization who will use your money wisely and as you intended it.

Helpful tips: Research the charity before making hurricane donations

