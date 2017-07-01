Company says 99% of its gas lines passed tests after blast

(Photo: JAMIE SCHWABEROW | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER (AP) - An energy company that owned a natural gas pipeline linked to a fatal home explosion in Colorado says more than 99 percent of the pipelines it tested after the explosion showed no sign of leaks.



Anadarko Petroleum said late Friday the pipelines that failed the test are being repaired.



State regulators ordered energy companies to locate and test all pipelines within 1,000 feet of occupied buildings after the natural gas explosion in April that killed two people.



Investigators blamed the explosion on a severed pipeline that was thought to be abandoned but was connected to an active Anadarko well.



About 150 companies reported the locations of nearly 129,000 pipelines.



Friday was the deadline for the tests. About 9,700 results were made public, and the vast majority indicated the pipelines passed.

