Conflict erupts after Confederate flag, racial slurs used at Weld Central-Manual football game

Several Manual High players were injured in an emotionally charged game with Weld Central Friday night after Weld Central players produced a Confederate flag and used racial slurs as taunts, Denver Public Schools said.

The district posted a letter that Manual High Principal Nick Dawkins sent to parents of the school earlier on Saturday. In the letter, Dawkins said the Weld Central team, which uses a Rebel mascot, displayed a Confederate flag during the first quarter of the game - offending many Manual players.

He said the school asked the visiting team to take down the flag and they did so.

"However, the tension created by the flag led to conflict on and off the playing field," he wrote.

Three Manual players ended up injured during the game; one with a concussion and another with a leg injury who had to be taken to a hospital.

"I want to emphasize that the players received treatment and will be fine," he continued in the letter. "In addition, some of our players reported that, when tackled, players from the opposing team taunted them with racial slurs."

It's that last part coupled with the flag that had Hawkins reach out to Dan Kennedy, the principal of Weld Central, after Hawkins spoke to some of the coaches.

Tom Boasberg, DPS superintendent, is also reaching out to Weld County's superintendent to express the district's concerns that "such symbols of racism and hatred, and racial slurs, ought to have no place in athletics or in any part of our students' experiences," Hawkins wrote.

He goes on to write that he, Boasberg, and the DPS Board of Education are all very concerned about what happened.

They continue to investigate and haven't made any decisions as to what steps they should take next.

Hawkins concludes his thoughts on the matter:

"Based on the information we have been able to gather, what happened at Friday night's game is unacceptable."

9NEWS has reached out to both Weld Central's principal as well as Manual High's. As soon as we hear back, we will update this story.

Manual lost the game 48-12.

On DPS' Facebook post featuring the letter, many Denver parents weighed in.

"Unacceptable," commented Shirley. "Terrible," wrote Cole. "Does Weld County think they are a southern state?" asked Kathryn. "This is Colorado, not Charlottesville."

One posted that they hope the adults of Weld County were held accountable for what happened. "I suggest they select a new mascot post haste."

That sentiment was echoed several times.

