Congressman grounds son after dabbing prank

Speaker Paul Ryan swore in nearly 300 new members into Congress. There were countless cute kids, but there was one teen that really stole the show.

As Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall was having his big moment his son stole the spotlight with a little dance move called the dab.

But the teen's big move fell a little short. Especially considering House Speaker Ryan had no idea what he was doing.

Marshall's son, who was holding the Bible for the swearing-in, dabbed behind his father and House Speaker Paul Ryan during the photo op. Ryan seemed very confused. He even asked him if he was going to sneeze.

For the rest of you unhip folks out there here's a tip: dabbing is a dance move that became popular during the football season last year.

Later, Ryan posted on Twitter that he's still confused about the dance move.

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017

Congressman Marshall tweeted back to Ryan saying his son has been grounded.

