Controversial fiduciary rule's hold is welcome news by some Colorado financial planners

Edmund Murphy, president of Greenwood Village-based Empower Retirement (Photo: STANLEY ROWIN)

KUSA - President Donald Trump's announcement today that he will delay the roll-out of what is known as the fiduciary rule was met with some relief from Denver-area financial planners.

President Trump has directed the Labor Department to review the rule restricting how retirement advice is provided, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal

(© 2017 KUSA)