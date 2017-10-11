Copa Airlines welcomed as DIA's newest airline

Denver International Airport will launch a nonstop flight between Denver and Panama City in December. (Photo: Jewel Samad, 2010 AFP)

KUSA - Copa Airlines was celebrated as Denver's newest airline at a branding event Wednesday morning.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock welcomed Copa Airlines and its CEO Pedro Heilbron to the Mile High City.

Copa Airlines will operate nonstop service to Panama City's Tocumen International Airport from Denver International Airport beginning December 11. The airline will fly four direct flights to Panama City each week.

“It is the gateway to the rest of Latin America,” Copa Airlines Regional Manager Fernando Fondevila said of Tocumen International Airport at an event in April. “Our new Denver flight will open doors to diverse business and tourism opportunities throughout the region.”

"We continue to work together to promote travel on this new flight, for tourists and for businesses engaged in commerce in Panama and across Latin America," Mayor Hancock said on his Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Welcoming @DENAirport newest airline, @CopaAirlines, to Denver! We're working together 2 promote new flight 4 tourists & business. pic.twitter.com/ZnHOSJZNGI — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) October 11, 2017

On Wednesday, Western Union also presented a Denver Nuggets jersey to Copa Airlines CEO Heilbron.

