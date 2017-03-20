Corey Rose shared her great love story

Corey's husband proposed to her at the site of their first date in 2011.

Spring is here! You know what that means? Love is in the air. So it's fitting that Monday is National Proposal Day.

Corey Rose shared the story of her then boyfriend taking her to Skyline Park, the site of their first date, and getting down on one knee. He got down on one knee and presented her with her grandmother's ring -- a sixth generation heirloom.



National Proposal Day is described as a day for those who have waited patiently for that special someone to pop the question.

So many of our viewers have shared their great love stories with us on social media today.

Took her snowshoeing for the 1st time. Went to Dream Lake in RMNP. Proposed using my grandmothers diamonds. #BeOn9 pic.twitter.com/6ryuDYhdDz — Justin (@purdyflyfish) March 20, 2017

#BeOn9 went out for post movie dessert tray & soufflé @ French Restaurant. Her best friends were secretly there, ring hidden in dessert tray — John LaRocca (@JLaRocca80228) March 20, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV