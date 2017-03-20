KUSA
Close

Corey Rose shared her great love story

Megan Morris, KUSA 9:18 AM. MDT March 20, 2017

Spring is here!  You know what that means?  Love is in the air.  So it's fitting that Monday is National Proposal Day.

Corey Rose shared the story of her then boyfriend taking her to Skyline Park, the site of their first date, and getting down on one knee.  He got down on one knee and presented her with her grandmother's ring  -- a sixth generation heirloom.
 

National Proposal Day is described as a day for those who have waited patiently for that special someone to pop the question.  

So many of our viewers have shared their great love stories with us on social media today.

 

 

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories