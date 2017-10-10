Cost Plus recalls outdoor dining chair

Cost Plus is recalling Girona Outdoor Dining Chairs due to a fall hazard. (Photo: Cost Plus World Market)

KUSA - Cost Plus World Market is recalling outdoor patio chairs due to a fall hazard.

The recall, announced Tuesday, involves Girona outdoor wooden dining chairs sold in-store and online between January 2017 and August 2017.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been three reports of separation of the joint located between the chair's back and seat. The commission also says two customers received minor cuts and bruises while using in-store display chairs which collapsed.

The Girona chairs were sold in white and grey colors.

Customers are to stop using the chairs and return them for a full refund at any Cost Plus World Market or World Market store.

You can read the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's full report or Cost Plus World Market's recall alert for more information.

