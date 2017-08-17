Country Club Towers, controversial West Wash Park apartments, now open

(Photo: BROE REAL ESTATE GROUP IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When plans were revealed for the Country Club Towers apartment complex in West Washington Park in 2014, neighbors were aghast at the project's size (32 stories) and scope.

But there was nothing they could do about the project at 1101 E. Bayaud Ave., and today, the developer said Country Club Towers II and III are now open for business.

The million-square-foot development by Broe Group today begins welcoming the first of 281 tenants of the eventual 552 units.

"With Denver area housing inventory at record lows, consumers are choosing the benefits of luxury apartment communities without the commitments and risks of home ownership," said Walter Armer, vice president of development for the Broe Real Estate Group, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2wThgfU

© 2017 KUSA-TV