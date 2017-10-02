Couple from Norfolk injured in Las Vegas shooting

Allison Crute and her boyfriend Andrew of Virginia Beach were both injured in the deadly mass shooting at a Las Vegas festival. (Photo: courtesy Nancy Dunning)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two victims of Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas call Hampton Roads home.

Nancy Dunning told 13News Now her daughter, Allison Crute, and Allison's boyfriend, Andrew Kampe, were injured when a gunman opened fire from a hotel room above a packed, outdoor concert in Las Vegas.

At least 58 people died, and more than 500 were hurt in the shooting, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Crute grew up in Virginia Beach. She and Kampe currently live in the Ocean View section of Norfolk.

Dunning said she got a call from Kampe at about 1 a.m. frantic about her daughter. She said Crute and Kampe were at the concert, celebrating Kampe's birthday. They were near the front stage when Crute felt something hit her arm.

They fell to the ground when they realized someone was shooting, and Kampe lay on top of Allison to shield her.

Crute and Kampe then decided to run. Someone ran with them.

Kampe was hit by shrapnel during the shooting. Both are being treated for their injuries.

Dunning planned to fly to Las Vegas on Monday to be with her daughter and Kampe.

Crute is a traveling nurse who previously worked at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

"We're happy Allison survived this terrible incident and we hope she has a rapid and complete recovery," said Dale Gauding, a spokesman for Sentara.

On Monday, Norfolk Police issued the following statement about the shooting in Las Vegas:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Las Vegas and the families and friends of those killed or injured during Sunday's tragic event.



"While there are no known threats to the City of Norfolk, the Norfolk Police Department works closely with local, state and federal partners to support the safety and welfare of our Norfolk community members on a daily basis.



"As always, we remind the public, "If you see something, say something!" To report any suspicious behavior, we encourage community members to contact the non-emergency number at 757-441-5610. For any urgent matters, citizens should dial 9-1-1 for immediate police response."

