Crash closes E. 56th Ave. both directions

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

DENVER - A two-vehicle crash closed both directions of E. 56th Avenue on Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on E. 56th Avenue near Joliet Street.

The Denver Police Department is recommending you take an alternate route for your morning commute

All parties involved were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, one person died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update as more information becomes available.

#Traffic: E. 56th Ave. closed both directions due to 2-vehicle crash at Joliet St. with serious injuries. Alternate route advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/o6HlgAcRpD — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 11, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV