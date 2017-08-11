Crash closes E. 56th Ave. both directions

KUSA
Caitlin Kingsbury , KUSA 8:33 AM. MDT August 11, 2017

DENVER - A two-vehicle crash closed both directions of E. 56th Avenue on Friday morning. 

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on E. 56th Avenue near Joliet Street. 

The Denver Police Department is recommending you take an alternate route for your morning commute

All parties involved were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, one person died at the hospital. 

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update as more information becomes available. 

 

