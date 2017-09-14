Crayola's new blue gets a name

Bluetiful is the newest Crayola crayon. Her nickname is "Bea." (Photo: Crayola)

Meet Bluetiful!

Crayola unveiled "Bluetiful," the name of its newest blue crayon, on Thursday.

Bluetiful was the top pick out of 90,000 submissions after two months of fan voting.

Blue Moon Bliss, Dreams Come Blue, Reach for the Stars and Star Spangled Blue were the other finalists.

According to Crayola, Bluetiful (nickname Bea) is "shy at first," but loves "to share BIG ideas with new people especially ideas for new inventions or creative projects."

Bluetiful's favorite hobbies include "coding apps or video games and relaxing with DIY projects."

She replaces a shade of yellow, Dandelion, which was retired earlier this year.

For fun Bluetiful coloring pages visit: http://www.crayola.com/splash/promos/newcolor

© 2017 KUSA-TV