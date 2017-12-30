KUSA
Crews repair hole in I-70 bridge overnight

The hole goes all the way down through the bridge.

Shaun Griswold, KUSA 7:02 AM. MST December 30, 2017

The hole that caused a whole lot of headaches is fixed. 

Overnight, crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation fixed a hole that pierced through a bridge on Interstate 70 near Floyd Hill. 

The hole caused a single lane closure on westbound I-70 and delays that lasted hours for drivers headed into the mountains on Friday.

Crews completed work on the road at 4 a.m., CDOT officials said.

