Crews repair hole in I-70 bridge overnight

The hole that caused a whole lot of headaches is fixed.
Overnight, crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation fixed a hole that pierced through a bridge on Interstate 70 near Floyd Hill.
The hole caused a single lane closure on westbound I-70 and delays that lasted hours for drivers headed into the mountains on Friday.
Crews completed work on the road at 4 a.m., CDOT officials said.
COMPLETE - Emergency road work WB I-70 MM 244, all lanes now OPEN (as of 4 a.m.)— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 30, 2017
