1 arrested after fatal crash between car, pedestrian

Location of the crash. (Photo: Google Maps)

DENVER - A person was arrested following a fatal crash between a car and pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

Denver Police tweeted that they are investigating the crash, which happened at 40th Avenue and Havana Street.

Details on what led up to the crash have not been released, but police say they have one person in custody.

37th Avenue and 45th Avenue are closed at Interstate 70 as police continue their investigation.

© 2017 KUSA-TV