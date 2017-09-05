Man in critical condition after shooting at Aurora auto repair shop

AURORA - Aurora Police say one man was critically wounded after an afternoon shooting at a mechanic's shop on Tuesday.
The shooting happened at Shaus Motorsport at 15551 East 6th Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.
Police told 9NEWS there is no one in custody in connection to the shooting, but stress they don't think the general public is in any danger.
It's unclear how many people were inside at the time of this shooting, but only the victim was injured.
On its website, Shaus Motorsports says it is a performance mechanic shop dedicated to fixing up German sports cars like VWs and BMWs.
Nearby Hinkley High School in Aurora was briefly put on lockout as a precaution after the shooting; it has since been lifted.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Aurora Police at 303-627-3100.
On scene of a shooting in #aurora for #9News. @AuroraPD says victim is critical. Call came in around 2:40pm pic.twitter.com/7JVNOQr5bv— Bryan Wendland (@9NewsBryan) September 5, 2017
This story will be updated as we receive more information from police.
