1 dead, 1 critically hurt after shooting near Huston Lake Park

A person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on the south of Huston Lark Park in southwest Denver Sunday night, authorities say.

Not much information is available at the time of this writing, but police say they are in the middle of an active investigation at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Alcott Street. Expect that intersection to be shut down.

Authorities say they believe the pair was shot in their car at the intersection and then drove a few blocks down the road.

We have no word on what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects. Denver Police were able to say the first report of the shooting came in at 7:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 9NEWS for updates.

