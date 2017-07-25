1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Lakewood

Shooting scene. (Photo: KUSA)

LAKEWOOD - A man has died after what appears to be a shooting between two roommates in Lakewood early Tuesday morning, Lakewood Police said.

Just after 6:30 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of South Cole Street on a reported shooting.

Police arrived to find the victim with “very serious” injuries. That man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Another person at the crime scene was taken into custody.

Details on what led up to the altercation have not been released.

