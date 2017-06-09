1 dead in Loveland police-involved shooting

generic police lights. (Photo: 9NEWS)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - An officer-involved shooting in Loveland left one man dead Thursday night, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Officers and a suspect exchanged fire at about 10:11 p.m. in the 700 block of North Namaqua Drive, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

Loveland officers were investigating an attempted traffic stop, followed by a vehicle crash, after which the reported shooting occurred.

According to a news release from Sgt. Jeff Pyle of Loveland Police, after officers found the suspect vehicle, a man from the vehicle fired a weapon, and officers responded by shooting back. The man was struck and died after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2rTBjcf

© 2017 KUSA-TV