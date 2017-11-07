1 injured in Green Valley Ranch shooting

Denver Police are investigating a shooting that happened broad daylight in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. (Photo: Noel Brennan, KUSA)

KUSA - One person was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon following a shooting in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

In a tweet, Denver Police said the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Andes Street in a residential area not far from Tower Road.

ALERT: #DPD investigating a shooting in the 4700 block of Andes. One person transported w/apparent GSW. No suspect info available. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 7, 2017

A DPD spokesperson says officers are "possibly looking for three female suspects." A more detailed description was not immediately available.

The victim’s condition was not released.

A 9NEWS reporter in the area says the Walgreens just north of the shooting scene is closed. Denver Police have been going in and out of the building.

Walgreens just north of shooting scene is closed. Denver Police have been going in and out of building #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/uBvyx4RF7P — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) November 7, 2017

