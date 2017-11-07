KUSA
1 injured in Green Valley Ranch shooting

Allison Sylte, KUSA 1:10 PM. MST November 07, 2017

KUSA - One person was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon following a shooting in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

In a tweet, Denver Police said the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Andes Street in a residential area not far from Tower Road. 

A DPD spokesperson says officers are "possibly looking for three female suspects." A more detailed description was not immediately available. 

The victim’s condition was not released. 

A 9NEWS reporter in the area says the Walgreens just north of the shooting scene is closed. Denver Police have been going in and out of the building. 

