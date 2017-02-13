1 killed in parking lot of Thornton apartment building

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

THORNTON - Police are looking for suspects after a person was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Renaissance 88 Apartments early Monday morning.

A call first came in about the shooting at around 3:40 a.m., according to Thornton Police. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

That person has not yet been identified.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects, or what may have led up to the shooting.

The Renaissance 88 Apartments are located at 388 E. 88th Ave. – near Grant Street.

According to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless’ website, the Renaissance 88 apartments serve formerly homeless families and those with disabilities.



