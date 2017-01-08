Shootout outside of strip club kills one

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A man is dead after shots were fired between an armed security guard and patrons outside an Adams County strip club.

It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at The Players Club near West 66th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

Investigators say three men who were thrown out of the club came back and fired shots from their car toward an armed guard at the club.

The guard returned fire, striking and killing one of the men in the car.

The other men in the car were arrested. Their names have not been released.

One of them is charged seven counts of attempted homicide with extreme indifference.

