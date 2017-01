Courtesy: Chris Cheline/9NEWS

DENVER, CO. - Denver Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 13800 block of Albrook Dr. in Montbello.

The shooter is not in custody, according to police.

Investigators are working to identify who the shooter is.

