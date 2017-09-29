1 shot in NE Denver, no suspect info

Photo: file

DENVER - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened Friday morning near a northeast Denver intersection.

According to a tweet from Denver Police, the shooting occurred in the area of East 16th Avenue and Wabash Street. Officers originally only said they were “conducting an investigation” in the area, which is about a block from East Colfax Avenue.

The victim’s condition was not released.

Denver Police also said no suspect information was available as of around 1 p.m.



