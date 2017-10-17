1 shot off East Colfax, no suspect info

(Photo: Eric Kehe, KUSA)

DENVER - One man was taken to hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near East Colfax Avenue.

Denver Police tweeted that the shooting occurred in the area of North Monaco Parkway at around 1:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police said no suspect information is currently available.

Drivers in the area should expect delays due to the increased police presence and investigation.

