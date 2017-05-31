KUSA
Close

$10,000 reward for info on rash of gun thefts

Allison Sylte, KUSA 4:29 PM. MDT May 31, 2017

KUSA - Federal authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the suspects responsible for stealing 45 firearms from three different gun dealers in Colorado in recent months.

Each theft involves a late night “smash-and-grab” break in – and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has reason to believe they’re related.

The first robbery happened just after 2 a.m. at the Springs Armory at 2462 Waynoka Rd. in Colorado Springs.

The ATF says four or five masked suspects took off with 22 handguns and rifles. They left in a Dodge Neon.

On May 24, the ATF says four suspects slammed into the front of the Triple J Armory at 311 E. County Line Rd. in a stolen Jeep. They took 11 handguns.

The most recent robbery happened on May 26 at Machine Gun Tours at 12550 W. Colfax Ave. in Lakewood.

The ATF says just after 2 a.m., two suspects broke into the dealer and took 12 semi-automatic rifles and handguns.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the ATF’s tip line at 1-800-ATF-GUNS or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

Callers to both lines can remain anonymous.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories