$13K in stolen oil and gas equipment recovered, 2 arrested

31-year-old Corey Burnsed (left) and 38-year-old William Patrick Scott (right) are accused of stealing oil and gas equipment from various sites in unincorporated Weld County.

WELD COUNTY - Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing $13,000 worth of equipment from various oil and gas sites in unincorporated Weld County.

38-year-old William Patrick Scott and 31-year-old Corey Burnsed were arrested for the crimes following an investigation by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team.

Among the items recovered were 57 Crestone Energy batteries, 18 Noble Energy batteries, nine Anadarko batteries, three Whiting Oil & Gas Corp batteries, three Crestone Energy solar panels, two Anadarko solar panels, six Crestone Energy controllers, three Noble controllers as well as an amount of black tar heroin.

Scott faces charges for theft, possession of a schedule II substance, and tampering with oil and gas equipment.

Burnsed is charged with theft and tampering with oil and gas equipment.

© 2017 KUSA-TV