14-year-old injured in shooting dies

Teen in critical condition after JeffCo shooting (Photo: Darren Whitehead, KUSA)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A 14-year-old boy who police believe was shot by another teenager has died, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon in the 11300 block of West Bowles Place. The other teen, a 15-year-old boy, was taken into custody. He now faces murder charges.

The sheriff’s office says the two teens are believed to have been friends.

Details about what led up to the shooting are sparse.



Copyright 2016 KUSA