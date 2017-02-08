Dominic Gabriel Barrios (Photo: Provided by Jeffco District Attorney Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A sixteen-year-old has been charged as an adult in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a young woman from a Target parking lot, according to a press release from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

The arrest affidavit stated that on January 17, 2017, the woman got into her car in the Target parking lot at 50th Street and Kipling Avenue when Dominic Gabriel Barrios got into her car’s backseat area.

He sat directly behind her and put his arm around her neck, holding a knife with a 5-inch blade, and ordered her to drive. For two hours after they drove around, as he menaced her with the knife.

Barrios forced the woman to withdraw cash from her ATM and sexually assaulted her, and eventually he removed the battery from her phone and abandoned her in an industrial area.

After the woman reached home and called 911, the Arvada Police Department started investigating and within 24 hours had identified Barrios. He was arrested January 19, and has been charged as an adult with 18 counts including First Degree Kidnapping (F1); Second Degree Kidnapping (F2); Sexual Assault (F2); and Aggravated Robbery (F3).

“This case is everyone woman’s nightmare,” said District Attorney Pete Weir in the press release, “This is a powerful reminder that everyone needs to be vigilant, particularly women walking alone in parking lots after dark.”

Barrios is held at the Jefferson County jail on $250,000 bond and is scheduled for a court appearance on March 9, 2017.

EDITOR’S NOTE: 9NEWS has chosen to publish the name and photo of the 16-year-old suspect because he is being charged as an adult.

