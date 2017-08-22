16-year-old facing attempted murder charge for RTD bus shooting

Photo: file

KUSA - A 16-year-old will be charged as an adult for a shooting that wounded a man riding a bus with his two young children.

Quomane Johnson is accused of shooting Francisco Andujo, 25, on the afternoon of August 13 during an altercation on an RTD bus near East Colfax Avenue and North Sable Boulevard.

An RTD spokesperson told 9NEWS at the time the bus driver heard an argument and pulled over - that's when Andujo was shot.

Johnson faces a one count of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

He's being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 19. Court officials have not released a mugshot for the teen at this time.

