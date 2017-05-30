17-year-old Denver murder suspect arrested in California

Dmarco Jaquise Blake (Photo: Denver Police Department)

KUSA - A 17-year-old wanted in connection with a homicide in a quiet Denver neighborhood early this month was arrested overnight in Torrance, California.

D’Marco Jaquise Blake is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Timothy Anderson at a home in the 3900 block of South Spruce Street on May 15.

20-year-old Demond Hamilton and 18-year-old Keione Clark were also arrested in connection to the murder.

All three are facing charges for first-degree murder and first-degree assault, Denver Police said in a news conference Tuesday morning.

Another teen suspect in Anderson’s death turned herself in earlier this month. She is being held for investigation of accessory after the fact.

Neighbors in the Southmoor neighborhood near East Hampden Avenue and South Tamarac Drive were shaken by the murder.

They say Anderson lived with his mother, and they largely kept to themselves.

Police are working to determine what the motive was, and if the murder was targeted or a random act of violence.

The public was told to be on the lookout for Blake, who Denver Police said was armed and dangerous.

