19 arrested in human trafficking sting in metro

File photo

ST. PAUL - Undercover agents and investigators helped rescue 10 women involved in sex trafficking and arrested 19 people during a two-day sting.

"The subjects believed they were going to meet with a child 13 to 15 years old for sex. Separately, agents targeted online solicitation using multiple social media platforms," the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement.

Charges are expected within the next few days.

The BCA, Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Plymouth and Fridley police were involved in the sting.

